Uzomah (knee) is listed as active for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams on Sunday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Since suffering an MCL sprain in the AFC Championship Game back on Jan. 30, Uzomah was held out of practice entirely during the first week of Super Bowl prep, only to manage a limited session this past Thursday before upgrading to full Friday. Despite entering the weekend as questionable to play Sunday, both the tight end and coach Zac Taylor expressed optimism along the way that Uzomah would be available. Indeed, after taking part in pregame warmups -- per Goldsmith -- Uzomah will suit up in the biggest contest of the Bengals' campaign. In 19 appearances (including playoffs) this season, Uzomah averaged 4.2 targets per game en route to a 62-628-6 stat line.