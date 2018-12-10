Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Three catches in Week 14 loss
Uzomah recorded three receptions for 37 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.
The fourth-year man out of Auburn has been steady but unexplosive all year --seven times finishing between 30 and 55 receiving yards and never finishing with more than six receptions in a single week. Uzomah has provided a reliable floor for participants in PPR scoring (at least three receptions in five straight games), but with no more than 55 yards in a game and just two touchdowns all season, his upside is severely limited in standard formats. Week 15's matchup make him a start-worthy entity however, facing an Oakland defense that's allowed an NFL-high nine touchdown catches to opposing tight ends in 2018.
