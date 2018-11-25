Uzomah turned 13 targets into six catches for 39 yards in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.

Uzomah was heavily involved in the offensive game plan, but the tight end was only able to muster an average of three yards per target. Quarterback Andy Dalton exited this one with a thumb injury, but backup Jeff Driskel was able to command the offense effectively, so Uzomah's outlook against the Broncos in Week 13 should remain stable regardless of who starts under center.