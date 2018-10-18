Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Turns in another limited practice
Uzomah (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Uzomah's participation level marks no change from Wednesday, but the expectation remains that the tight end will be ready to suit up by the time Sunday's game in Kansas City arrives. He'll continue to have a clear path to the bulk of the snaps at tight end with Tyler Kroft (foot) already ruled out and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Catches six balls in loss•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Catches both Week 5 targets•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Projected to serve as primary tight end•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Role could expand with Eifert out•
-
Bengals' C.J. Uzomah: Finds end zone Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...
-
Best Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Not slowin' Cohen
Tarik Cohen isn't just a gadget player anymore. The Bears have figured out how to feature him,...