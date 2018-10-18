Uzomah (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Uzomah's participation level marks no change from Wednesday, but the expectation remains that the tight end will be ready to suit up by the time Sunday's game in Kansas City arrives. He'll continue to have a clear path to the bulk of the snaps at tight end with Tyler Kroft (foot) already ruled out and Tyler Eifert (ankle) on injured reserve.

