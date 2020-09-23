Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Uzomah underwent surgery to address his season-ending Achilles injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Uzomah tore his right Achilles' tendon in the Week 2 loss to the Browns, spoiling what had been a solid outing up to that point (four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown). With Uzomah now turning his focus to rehabbing his leg and getting healthy for 2020, the Bengals will rely on Drew Sample to step in as their new starting tight end. Cethan Carter and Mason Schreck will handle depth roles behind Sample.