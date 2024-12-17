The Bengals signed York off their practice squad Tuesday.

York will get a full-time spot on the Bengals' 53-man roster after he had previously been elevated from the practice squad over the last two weeks to handle kicking duties in the wake of Evan McPherson's (groin) move to injured reserve. McPherson is eligible to return in Week 18, but the Bengals are likely to be eliminated from playoff contention before then and are unlikely to rush him back in action for the regular-season finale. Over his first two games as a replacement for McPherson, York has knocked down seven of his eight extra-point tries and has nailed field-goal attempts of 21, 29 and 37 yards.