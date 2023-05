Tyler agreed to terms with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent Friday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Tyler rushed for 2006 yards and 7 touchdowns on 253 carries throughout his career at Utah State and will now join the Bengals for the start of their offseason program. Tyler wasn't selected during the recent draft but will still have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot heading into the 2023 campaign.