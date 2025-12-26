Grandy (chest) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old didn't practice all week after sustaining a chest injury in the Week 16 win over the Dolphins, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. While Grandy is out for Week 17, expect Cincinnati's tight-end room to consist of Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant (ankle, questionable), Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.