Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Activated from injured reserve
Oct 8, 2022
Bengals activated Taylor-Britt from injured reserve Saturday.
Taylor-Britt was forced to miss the first four games of the campaign while on injured reserve due to an abdomen issue, but he's in line to make his
NFL debut in Week 5. However, it's unclear what the rookie second-round pick's role will be in Cincinnati's secondary.
