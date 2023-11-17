Taylor-Britt (quadriceps) is day-to-day due to an injury sustained during Thursday's loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor-Britt will have 10 days to recover before Cincinnati's divisional match against the Steelers in Week 12, meaning there's reason to be optimistic he won't miss further time. The standout cornerback wasn't able to return to Thursday's loss after exiting with a quad injury, causing Mike Hilton to fill in for him.