Taylor-Britt (quadriceps) is day-to-day due to an injury sustained during Thursday's loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Taylor-Britt will have 10 days to recover before Cincinnati's divisional match against the Steelers in Week 12, meaning there's reason to be optimistic he won't miss further time. The standout cornerback wasn't able to return to Thursday's loss after exiting with a quad injury, causing Mike Hilton to fill in for him.
More News
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Snags fourth pick this season•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Snags pick versus Buffalo•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Interception in win•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Will play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Questionable for Sunday at Arizona•