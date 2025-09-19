default-cbs-image
Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

DJ Turner (hamstring) is also dealing with an injury, but coach Zac Taylor indicated Turner has a good chance to play Sunday. Marco Wilson and DJ Ivey will be pushed into elevated snaps on defense with Taylor-Britt unlikely to play.

