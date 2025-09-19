Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Doubtful for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
DJ Turner (hamstring) is also dealing with an injury, but coach Zac Taylor indicated Turner has a good chance to play Sunday. Marco Wilson and DJ Ivey will be pushed into elevated snaps on defense with Taylor-Britt unlikely to play.
More News
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Volatile in 2024•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Good to go against Steelers•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Working through ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Leads team in tackles Saturday•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Gets another pick in win•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Pick-six vs. Pittsburgh•