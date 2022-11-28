Taylor-Britt had eight tackles in Sunday's win over the Titans. He also forced a fumble on Derrick Henry's long reception, only to have the Titans' Treylon Burks recover it in the end zone.

Taylor-Britt has proven to be a sure tackler and is improving weekly in his coverage, with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season. It's noteworthy that he's the one getting all the snaps, rather than first-round teammate Dax Hill.