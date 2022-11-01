Taylor-Britt will be stepping into a starting role with Chidobe Awuzie now out for the season, after he suffered a torn ACL in Monday's loss to the Browns, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Taylor-Britt was the team's second round selection in the 2022 Draft, but he didn't make his debut until Week 7 against the falcons, as he started the season on IR due to an abdomen issue. He's played a significant role in the Bengals secondary since being activated to the 53-man roster, seeing 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 7, then 100 percent of the defensive snaps Monday against the Browns, with Eli Apple (hamstring) out, and recorded five tackles (four solo).