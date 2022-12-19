Taylor-Britt has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a left shoulder injury.

It's unclear when or how this injury occurred, but it will keep Taylor-Britt will out for the waning minutes of this contest. As a result, the Bengals will be down to just three available cornerbacks with Mike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) both already inactive. Taylor-Britt will now have a slightly shorter time to recover before Saturday's Week 16 matchup against New England.