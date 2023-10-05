Taylor-Britt (concussion) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Taylor-Britt after he was knocked out of Sunday's game at Tennessee. He still needs to fully clear the league's concussion protocol before he's allowed to play again, but his presence on the practice field indicates he might have a chance to do so before Cincinnati's trip to Arizona in Week 5.