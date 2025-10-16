default-cbs-image
Taylor-Britt will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports. Josh Newton will start in his place, with Marco Wilson also getting reps.

Taylor-Britt has been in and out of the doghouse under multiple defensive coordinators the last two seasons, but this is the first time he's been a healthy inactive.

