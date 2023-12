Head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic that Taylor-Britt (ankle) will miss the minimum of four weeks on injured reserve, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Taylor-Britt was placed on IR on Monday and will be eligible to return Week 17 against the Chiefs. In his continued absence, Mike Hilton, DJ Turner and Chidobe Awuzie will remain to see the bulks of the snaps at corner.