Taylor-Britt lead the Bengals in tackles in Sunday's win over the Steelers, logging 12 tackles.
It's not always a good sign when your corner leads the team in tackles, as it could either mean that he was getting successfully targeted frequently, or that the front seven was struggling against the run. Both of those factors were present, but Taylor-Britt was also very sure-handed when given a chance to make a tackle.
