Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Taylor-Britt (foot) is expected to require surgery for a Lisfranc injury suffered during the team's loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Taylor-Britt was present at team facilities Monday in a walking boot and moving with the help of a knee scooter, per Morrison. Lisfranc procedures carry a multi-month recovery timeframe, so if it's confirmed that Taylor-Britt requires surgery it will effectively end his 2025 campaign, and potentially his tenure with Cincinnati. The 2022 second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal, and after having opened the season as one of the Bengals' starting outside corners, inconsistent performance led to his opportunity share declining, including being a healthy scratch Week 7. That said, prior to suffering his foot injury, Taylor-Britt's involvement on defense had been trending up again.