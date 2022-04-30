The Bengals selected Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 60th overall.

Taylor-Britt (5-foot-11, 196 pounds) might be a multi-purpose defensive back for the Bengals after a standout career at Nebraska, potentially competing for reps at either corner or safety. While both positions are settled for the moment in Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt could emerge as a swing backup at both spots and essentially function as a starter despite playing off the bench. The one issue with his projection is the fact that nearly all these traits also apply to first-round Cincinnati selection Dax Hill, a cornerback/safety tweener out of Michigan. The Bengals have a lot of options to consider between the two versatile defenders.