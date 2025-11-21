Taylor-Britt was placed on the injured reserve list Friday.

Taylor-Britt was expected to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a foot injury in the Week 11 loss to the Steelers, so his move to IR comes as no surprise. The Nebraska product has played in eight games this season, recording 21 total tackles and five passes defensed. Marco Wilson will likely have an expanded role in Cincinnati's secondary while Taylor-Britt is sidelined.