Taylor-Britt finished Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs with two solo tackles and one pass defended.

Taylor-Britt was placed on IR on Dec. 4 after spraining his ankle in a practice leading up to the Bengals' Week 13 game against the Jaguars. He had his return window opened Dec. 27 and was able to return after a five-game absence. He's been a key contributor to Cincinnati's secondary this season and has a team-high four interceptions over 11 games this year.