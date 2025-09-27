Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Ready to rock
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor-Britt (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Broncos.
Taylor-Britt upgraded from limited practice Thursday and Friday to a full session Saturday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring injury in time to face Denver on Monday. The Nebraska product has appeared in two games this season, recording four total tackles and two passes defended. Now healthy again, he's expected to serve as one of Cincinnati's top outside corners in Week 4.
More News
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Doubtful for Week 3•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Volatile in 2024•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Good to go against Steelers•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Working through ankle injury•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Leads team in tackles Saturday•