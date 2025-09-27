Taylor-Britt (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Broncos.

Taylor-Britt upgraded from limited practice Thursday and Friday to a full session Saturday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring injury in time to face Denver on Monday. The Nebraska product has appeared in two games this season, recording four total tackles and two passes defended. Now healthy again, he's expected to serve as one of Cincinnati's top outside corners in Week 4.