Taylor-Britt (ankle) had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday.
Taylor-Britt can join his teammates in practice, and if all goes well, he could play as soon as Sunday against Kansas City. In order to be eligible to play, the cornerback will first have to be officially added back to the active roster.
More News
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Hopeful to return this season•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Going to IR•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Out Monday•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Won't play Week 12•
-
Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt: Misses Wednesday practice•