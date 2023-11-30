Watch Now:

Taylor-Britt (quad) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It's a big step in the right direction for Taylor-Britt, who did not practice at all last week before sitting out of Sunday's loss versus the Steelers. However, if he can't upgrade to full participation Friday or Saturday, he won't be a guarantee to suit up for Week 13.

More News