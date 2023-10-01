Taylor-Britt (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Taylor-Britt left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, so he's presumably landed in protocols after being ruled out. He recorded six tackles (five solo) before suffering the injury. In his absence, Mike Hilton and DJ Turner are candidates for increased snaps.
