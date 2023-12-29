The Bengals activated Taylor-Britt (ankle) from injured reserve Friday and he has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Taylor-Britt had missed Cincinnati's last four games with this ankle issue, but after a full practice session Friday, he's in line to return to the field Sunday. The second-year cornerback has started all 10 of the games he's appeared in for the Bengals this season, tallying 46 total tackles, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions. Expect Taylor-Britt to make an immediate impact in Cincinnati's secondary against a Chiefs offense that struggled to score in Week 16.