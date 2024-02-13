Taylor-Britt recorded 50 tackles (40 solo), 11 pass breakups, four interceptions (one pick-six) and one forced fumble across 12 regular-season appearances with the Bengals in 2023.

Taylor-Britt logged a five-game stint on IR due to a quad injury, but when healthy he played close to an every-down role in Cincinnati's secondary. While Taylor-Britt hasn't proven to be the most reliable option in coverage, he did take a step forward as a playmaker after having finished his 10-game rookie season without a single takeaway. Now heading into the third year of his rookie deal, Taylor-Britt figures to remain a key factor in the Bengals' secondary.