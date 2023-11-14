Taylor-Britt recorded nine tackles (seven solo), two pass deflections and an interception during the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Taylor-Britt had another strong performance despite the loss, as his fourth quarter interception led to Cincinnati touchdown. The 24-year-old also led the team in tackles and logged his fourth interceptions of the season.
