Taylor-Britt registered two tackles (one solo), a pass deflection and an interception in Cincinnati's 24-18 win versus the Bills on Sunday.

Taylor-Britt logged the only interception of the day for the Bengals during Sunday's win, and the 2022 second-round pick now has three interceptions in eight games played. The 24-year-old has managed to record an interception in three of the team's past four games and will look to continue producing against the Texans this week.