Taylor-Britt made his NFL debut Sunday against the Falcons, and recorded three tackles while playing 27 defensive snaps.
It's noteworthy that Taylor-Britt, the Bengals' second-round pick in the 2022 draft, played more snaps than veteran teammate Eli Apple. Taylor-Britt had missed the first six games of the season with an abdominal injury.
