Taylor-Britt (shoulder) has been ruled active for Saturday's game against the Patriots.
Taylor-Britt was forced out with a shoulder injury during Cincinnati's Week 15 win over the Buccaneers, and he started Week 16 prep with back-to-back limited practices. He was able to ramp back up to full participation in Thursday's sessions, so he should retain a starting role alongside Eli Apple and Mike Hilton on Saturday.
