Taylor-Britt (concussion) is active Sunday against the Cardinals.
Taylor-Britt was able to close out the week with a full practice and ultimately gain clearance to suit up for a Week 5 matchup with Arizona. With Chidobe Awuzie (back) unable to play, DJ Turner will likely draw the start opposite of him at corner.
