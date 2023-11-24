Taylor-Britt (quad) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The second-year cornerback out of Nebraska was held out of practice all week, and he's now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Taylor-Britt has been an integral part of Cincinnati's secondary this season, logging 46 total tackles, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions in just nine games. With Taylor-Britt missing more time, DJ Turner and Mike Hilton are expected to see an uptick in snaps on the Bengals' defense.