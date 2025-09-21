Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

As expected, Taylor-Britt won't play in Week 3 after not practicing Thursday or Friday. DJ Turner (hamstring) has been cleared to suit up, so Marco Wilson and DJ Ivey will be candidates for increased roles across from Turner. The Bengals' secondary will have its hands full trying to slow down All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, but he'll be catching passes for the first time in regular-season action from Carson Wentz, who's starting in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle).