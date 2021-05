The Bengals selected Sample in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 111th overall.

Sample (6-foot-3, 267 pounds) has a defensive end frame but could offer the Bengals some inside reps as well in passing-down situations after showing versatility in his Tulane career, where he played more around the 280-pound range. The Bengals might view him as a tackle-end swing backup for the short term.