Sample notched six tackles (three solo), including one sack, during Sunday's 22-18 victory versus New England.
Sample notched his second sack of the season while playing in place of injured starter Sam Hubbard (calf) on Sunday. The second-year defensive end also played a season-high 94 percent of defensive snaps, and he's now lined up for at least 74 percent of Cincinnati's defensive snaps in each of the past two games. Expect Sample to continue stepping up into a starting role if Hubbard remains out for Monday Night Football versus Buffalo in Week 17.