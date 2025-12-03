Bengals' Cameron Sample: Shakes off injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sample (oblique) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Sample missed the last two games with this oblique issue, but he appears ready to return in Week 14 versus the Bills. The fifth-year defensive end has yet to play more than 33 percent of the defensive snaps in a game this season. He has posted nine tackles (five solo) through nine games.
