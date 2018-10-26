Lawson has just one sack through seven games this season despite playing 44 percent of the Bengals' defensive snaps, up slightly from last season, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Lawson had 8.5 sacks last season, despite playing in only 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps. "I've never been through a drought like this," Lawson says. "I want to be the best in the league and the best in the league find a way to get it done. It's a very humbling experience. There are nine games left and I'm not going to give up. I'm still going for the sacks and forced fumbles and all the thigs I work for. It bothers me every day. I wake up every morning thinking I've got to do more. That's the way I'm built. The best find a way."