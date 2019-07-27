Bengals' Carl Lawson: First practice participant
Lawson (knee) was able to make to the opening bell, practicing at the Bengals' first practice of training camp, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Lawson a month ago wasn't certain that he could make it back in time for the start of training camp, but here he is. He and teammate Ryan Glasgow did a lot of rehab together from their respective torn ACL's, but Lawson's was suffered in Week 8 whereas Glasgow had his in Week 3. The Bengals are hoping that Lawson can recapture his burst off the line to give them a big boost on the pass rush.
