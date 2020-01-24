Play

Lawson had 23 tackles (17 solo) and five sacks in 12 games this season.

Lawson missed two games in the middle of the season with a hamstring injury, but he otherwise served as a rotational defensive end for the Bengals. The 24-year-old had 8.5 sacks during his rookie campaign in 2017 but hasn't been able to recreate that success over the last two seasons. Lawson enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories