Lawson (hamstring) is listed as a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Lawson sat out the past two games, but Week 9's bye aided third-year pro in getting back to full speed. In his last healthy game, Lawson played 63 of a possible 78 defensive snaps (80 percent) against the Ravens since Carlos Dunlap was injured. Dunlap is fine now, however, so Lawson is slated for a reserve role again.

