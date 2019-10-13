Lawson is expected to start at one of the defensive end positions for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Lawson has been almost a non-factor in three games that he's suited up in this season, collecting just four tackles (one solo) in 97 total defensive snaps. He will be taking the place of Carlos Dunlap (knee), so it will be interesting to see if an increased role with get Lawson back on track for 2019.