Bengals' Carl Lawson: Injures knee
Lawson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a knee injury, The Athletic's Jay Morrison reports.
The severity of Lawson's knee issue is unknown at this point, but starting defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson remain at full strength.
