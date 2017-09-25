Bengals' Carl Lawson: Leads defense with 2.5 sacks
Lawson led the team with 2.5 sacks during Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Lawson struggled to make noise in the first two games of the season but jumped onto the scene Sunday. His pressure was consistent throughout the course of the game and his 2.5 sacks showed for it. Whether this is a step in the right direction or a blip on the radar is yet to be determined, however.
