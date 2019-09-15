Bengals' Carl Lawson: Leaves with hamstring injury
Lawson suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Niners and won't return, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals have a lot of depth on the defensive line, but losing Lawson hurts them on the pass rush.
