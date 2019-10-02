Play

Lawson (hamstring) is listed as being a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lawson was inactive for Monday's loss to the Steelers due to a hamstring injury, but it appears as though he's already managed to fully recover. Barring any setbacks, Lawson is on track for his usual rotational role in Cincinnati's defensive line versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

