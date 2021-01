Lawson, who registered two solo tackles in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, ended his season recording 36 tackles (18 solo), 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Lawson's 2020 campaign marked a career high in tackles and forced fumbles. The 25-year-old also saw the most defensive snaps (723) among Bengals D-linemen. The pass rusher enters the 2021 offseason as an unrestricted free agent, so he may have played his last down in Cincinnati.