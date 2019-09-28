Play

Lawson (hamstring) was again absent from practice Friday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Lawson played in Week 3 despite going into the contest with a doubtful tag. His status for Monday's game against the Steelers looks to again be in jeopardy, but with the team dealing with a plethora of injuries at defensive end he could be forced to play through it. There should be more clarity on the situation after Saturday's final injury reports.

