Bengals' Carl Lawson: Multi-sack performance Sunday
Lawson notched 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Browns.
The sacks accounted for Lawson's only tackles of the game, in which he played 33 of 70 defensive snaps. The rookie fourth-round pick has totaled seven sacks on the season, but has only 10 total tackles, making him the ultimate boom-or-bust option.
